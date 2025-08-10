Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) PT Set at $280.00 by JMP Securities

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $280.00 price target by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the fintech company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAVE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dave from $239.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Get Dave alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DAVE

Dave Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of DAVE stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.02. The company had a trading volume of 790,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 3.95. Dave has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $286.45.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,799,605.32. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total transaction of $36,596,770.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 225,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,775,861.45. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dave by 3.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave by 4,933.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dave by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,112 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Dave by 11.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,900 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dave by 4.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.