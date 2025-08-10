Dexterra Group Q4 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

TSE:DXT opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.45. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$629.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

