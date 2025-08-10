Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Increased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 24.0%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

