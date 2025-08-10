Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

DFIV opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.