Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

