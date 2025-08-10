Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stake Lowered by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,747 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares makes up 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.46% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 2.6%

NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.