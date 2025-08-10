Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $32.50. Docebo shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 47,683 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Docebo by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 70,827 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 45.6% during the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 111,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Docebo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 74.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
