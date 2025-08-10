DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $335.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.18.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $259.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $121.44 and a twelve month high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $11,221,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,157.70. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,011,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,258,226. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,537 shares of company stock worth $133,720,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.