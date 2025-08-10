DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $51.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,300,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,181 shares of company stock worth $25,550,925. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

