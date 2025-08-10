Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.63. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.