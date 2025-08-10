Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DND. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cormark upgraded Dye & Durham from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$10.60 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.85 and a one year high of C$22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.77.

In other Dye & Durham news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,974.16. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 350,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.29, for a total value of C$3,599,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 247,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,784. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

