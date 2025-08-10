Ecopetrol (EC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EC stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ecopetrol stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

