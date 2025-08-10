Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PAHC FY2026 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

