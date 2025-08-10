Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 649622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

