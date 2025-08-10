Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1,472.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

