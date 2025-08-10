Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $242,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $208.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

