Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $259.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

