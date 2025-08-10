Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $419,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

