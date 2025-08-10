Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $459,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVOO opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.59.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.