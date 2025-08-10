Fiduciary Family Office LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,088,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.52 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.