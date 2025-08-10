Fiduciary Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.