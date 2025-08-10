Fiduciary Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
