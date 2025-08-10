Fiduciary Family Office LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 420,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

