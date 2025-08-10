Financial Review: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 24.17% 18.26% 1.68% Red River Bancshares 23.62% 11.85% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Red River Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $161.24 million 2.07 $35.82 million $7.02 8.18 Red River Bancshares $157.67 million 2.66 $34.24 million $5.67 10.89

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 1 3.50 Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.25%. Red River Bancshares has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Red River Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

