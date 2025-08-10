First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

