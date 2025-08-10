First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6250.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.5%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.74. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

