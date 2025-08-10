First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Free Report) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6250.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.74. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Analyst Recommendations for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

