First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Holdings Cut by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

MARB stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

