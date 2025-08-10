First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.39 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 41788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.