First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.39 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 41788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 43,222 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2,401.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

