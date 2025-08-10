FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 17087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

