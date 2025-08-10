Fortinet’s (FTNT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.