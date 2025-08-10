Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 256 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 420,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

