Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 396 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 252.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,696.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $77.55 and a 1-year high of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

