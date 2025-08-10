Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 1,043.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 935,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 853,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,967,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 1,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,766,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA AFLG opened at $37.24 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $366.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.