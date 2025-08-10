Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.