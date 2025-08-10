Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,812,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,663,000 after buying an additional 14,240,865 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,334,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,046.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 719,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after buying an additional 697,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,233,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

