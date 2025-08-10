Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

