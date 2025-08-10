Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 43,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.1%

EWU opened at $40.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.