Founders Financial Alliance LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,506,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.