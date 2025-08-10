Fractyl Health (GUTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49). Fractyl Health had a negative net margin of 73,864.52% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.66. Fractyl Health has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fractyl Health stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,921 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.06% of Fractyl Health worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

