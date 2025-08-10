Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

