Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Stake Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIVI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

