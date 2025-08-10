Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Financial Review

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freddie Mac and Finance of America Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freddie Mac $122.05 billion 0.04 $11.86 billion ($0.03) -266.00 Finance of America Companies $338.17 million 0.80 $15.49 million $6.11 4.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Freddie Mac has higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Freddie Mac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finance of America Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Freddie Mac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Freddie Mac has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freddie Mac and Finance of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freddie Mac 9.04% -44.33% 0.34% Finance of America Companies N/A 1.02% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freddie Mac and Finance of America Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freddie Mac 1 0 0 0 1.00 Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Freddie Mac presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 43.61%. Finance of America Companies has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Finance of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finance of America Companies is more favorable than Freddie Mac.

Summary

Finance of America Companies beats Freddie Mac on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freddie Mac

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

