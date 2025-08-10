FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 108.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 133,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of YSEP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

