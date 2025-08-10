FY2026 EPS Estimate for Rubellite Energy Cut by Analyst

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

RBY stock opened at C$2.06 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$187.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

