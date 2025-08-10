FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FRFHF Decreased by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $164.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $196.69. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $60.25 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,718.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,762.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,571.57.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.