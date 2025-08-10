FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FRFHF Decreased by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $164.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $196.69. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $60.25 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,718.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,762.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,571.57.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
