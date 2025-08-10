FY2026 EPS Estimates for Portillo’s Lowered by William Blair

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.81. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Greig Hook acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 173,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. The trade was a 29.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 197,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,480. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
