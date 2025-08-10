FY2027 Earnings Forecast for CCRN Issued By William Blair

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.71 million, a PE ratio of -48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 133,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

