FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Ondas Issued By Northland Capmk

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ondas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Ondas had a negative net margin of 412.92% and a negative return on equity of 232.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

ONDS has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $3.55 on Friday. Ondas has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 57.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 490,239 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 83,399,800.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 833,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 833,998 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

