FY2027 Earnings Forecast for STRL Issued By Sidoti Csr

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the construction company will earn $12.68 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

STRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

STRL opened at $302.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.73 and a 200 day moving average of $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $321.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

