Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,659 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 2.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

PAVE opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

