Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $27.39. Globalstar shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 373,412 shares.
Globalstar Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -949.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.
Insider Activity
In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,758,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,549,890.56. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.