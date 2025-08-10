Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $27.39. Globalstar shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 373,412 shares.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -949.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,758,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,549,890.56. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

About Globalstar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 45,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 1,986,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.